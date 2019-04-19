FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Five people have been arrested following an LSD drug bust involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Ronald Williams, Marco Sevilla-Hernandez, Dylan Beck, Christopher Owens, and a 16-year-old were all arrested in connection to the drug bust and face trafficking LSD charges.
The investigation revealed LSD was sent to Sevilla-Hernandez by Owens and that Owens got his supply from Williams, according to Police.
Williams was arrested in Colorado on LSD charges from Forsyth County after a search warrant was issued. He has since been extradited to Forsyth County.
Charges
Ronald James Williams: Felony Conspiring to Traffic LSD by Possession; felony Trafficking LSD by Sale; and felony Trafficking LSD by Transport.
Marco Junior Sevilla-Hernandez: (21) counts of Trafficking LSD. Additional warrants were served on three (3) counts of Conspiracy/Trafficking LSD by MPD.
Dylan Tyler Beck: two (2) counts of Trafficking LSD.
Christopher Dustin Owens (Not Pictured): Trafficking LSD
16-year-old (Not Pictured): Trafficking LSD