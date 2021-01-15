5 dogs killed, 2 others wounded in Montgomery County animal cruelty case

Jerry Rillo was arrested and charged with seven counts of felony animal cruelty in connection with the case.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — A Montgomery County man is facing several animal cruelty charges after North Carolina Wildlife Law Enforcement officers discovered several dogs dead.

Investigators said they received a call on Jan. 9 from the Montgomery County Dispatch in reference to hunting beagle dogs being shot by an adjoining landowner.

Officers discovered five dogs that were killed including three on the scene, another dog found dead on the property and another that later died.

They also said they found two dogs with wounds that were taken to the vet.