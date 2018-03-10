FLORENCE, SC (WFMY) – Five law enforcement officers have been shot in Florence, South Carolina.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, with the Florence County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was shot in the area of Hoffmeyer Road near the Vintage Place neighborhood.

PHOTOS | Law Enforcement Officers Shot In South Carolina

Law Enforcement Officers Shot In South Carolina

Kirby said three deputies and two City of Florence Police officers have also been shot.

According to a post on Florence County Emergency Management's Facebook page around 5 p.m., "there is an active shooter incident in progress at this time." Officials are asking people to stay away from the area while law enforcement crews respond.

Florence County Emergency Management's Facebook page now reports the gunman is in custody.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY