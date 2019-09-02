NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Five juveniles are charged with criminal homicide in the shooting a 24-year-old Nashville musician, according to police. The musician, Kyle Yorlets, was shot outside his home on Thursday afternoon, police said Friday in a statement.

The five minors -- three girls and two boys -- range in age from 12 to 16. They were arrested at a Walmart in Nashville.

"The investigation shows that the five were in a stolen Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck in the alley that runs behind Yorlets' home when they spotted him outside," police said. "The juveniles interacted with Yorlets, took his wallet, and ultimately demanded that he surrender the keys to his vehicle. It is believed that he was fatally shot after he refused."

Police said a gun was recovered.

CBS Nashville affiliate WTVF reports that Yorlets belonged to a local band called Carverton.

"We are in a state of shock and are having to grasp the reality that is now in front of us," the band said in a Facebook post.

"We will never forget Kyle, and though he is gone too soon his legacy is here to stay," the band said.