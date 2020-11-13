6 shot, including 2 officers at Gastonia nightclub

Two suspects are in custody after six people, including two police officers, were shot outside the Remedies nightclub in Gastonia late Thursday night.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Six people were shot, including two Gastonia Police officers at the Remedies nightclub in Gastonia late Thursday night, police said.

According to Gastonia Police, two officers were working off-duty at the club when they tried to break up a fight around 11 o'clock. Gastonia Police said both officers, identified as Sergeant E. Nelson and Officer M. Lewis, suffered injuries that aren't life-threatening. Four other victims also suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. Initial reports stated just one officer was shot, but Gastonia Police said the second officer was injured early Friday morning.

Two suspects are in the custody following the incident. They have been identified as Alonzo Lewis Hamilton and Allen Slaughter. Hamilton and Slaughter were both charged with six felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. They are each being held on $1 million bonds and are expected to make an appearance in court Friday, Nov. 13.

"People running around, people were hiding themselves in the bathroom, locking themselves in stalls," said one witness. "Those were the types of things going on."

Officers from multiple agencies in the county responded to the scene. Union Road was shut down between Hudson and Garrison Blvd while officers investigated.

Gastonia Police have not provided any further details at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

#BREAKING Pictured are the two suspects accused of shooting six people, including two officers last night at Club Remedies in Gastonia. Alonzo Lewis Hamilton (L) & Allen Slaughter are charged w/ Assault With Deadly Weapon w/ Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, a felony. pic.twitter.com/rjsY6OmCeT — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) November 13, 2020