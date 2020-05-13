HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police arrested five teens following a stolen vehicle pursuit.

Police said an officer was investigating the recovery of a stolen car on Scientific Street Tuesday afternoon when another car pulled up behind them. The officer recognized the car as another stolen vehicle he was investigating. That led to the vehicle pursuit where the teens were later arrested. The teens were found after they ditched the car behind a hardware store, according to Police.

Investigators said the teens range in age from 13 – 16. All teens are charged with two counts of Felony Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. Some of the teens arrested face additional charges.

