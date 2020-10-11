5-year-old boy gets shot while riding in car in Raleigh

According to CBS affiliate WNCN, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday when a family was riding along New Bern Avenue.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A 5-year-old boy was shot while riding in a car Sunday night east of Raleigh, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

The station reported the incident happened just before 9 p.m. when a family was riding along New Bern Avenue, according to a news release from Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry.

According to the CBS affiliate, as the family drove near Old Milburnie Road they heard a “pop” sound.

“It was at that time the child started complaining about arm pain. The family pulled into the parking lot of Grace Baptist Church, where they discovered his injury,” Curry said in the news release.

Officials said the boy was taken to WakeMed for treatment. Several deputies gathered outside the church during an investigation Sunday night.

WNCN said deputies were near the area investigating the incident and searching for witnesses Monday.

If you have any information, contact investigators at (919) 856-6911.

