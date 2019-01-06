HAW RIVER, N.C. — Haw River Police seized 50 illegal slot games from a business on Friday.

Police say Fortune Furniture was allegedly making cash payouts for credits earned while playing the games, which is against North Carolina gaming laws.

Byron Tucker with Haw River Police says two employees face felony charges, including operating 5 or more illegal gaming machines.

Alamance County officials issued letters last month warning sweepstakes-type businesses in the area to stop using the illegal games by May 6, but Fortune Furniture didn't pop up until after the deadline.

Police say they discovered the new business on May 11, and an investigation led to a search warrant.

Audria Fleming, the store manager, was arrested. Police say warrants have been issued for the owner, Teresa Moody.