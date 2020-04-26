GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Greensboro Saturday night according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Police said they responded to the 800 Block of Haywood Street to a “Gunshot Wound” call.

Once on scene, they found Dorian L. Patterson Sr., 50, suffering from a gunshot wound. Patterson died at the scene before he was able to be taken to a hospital.

According to police, information was obtained that a disturbance ensued between the victim and a resident of the home.

Greensboro Police Detectives are now conducting a homicide investigation to determine the sequence of events and identify all participants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.