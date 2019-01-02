GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Crime Stoppers is increasing its reward to $5,000 for information leading to the arrests of serial robbery suspects.

Police say since November, the suspects captured in surveillance photos have been responsible for approximately 20 business robberies in Greensboro.

PHOTOS: $5,000 Crime Stoppers Reward for Break in 20 Greensboro Robberies Since November, the individuals captured in the surveillance photos were responsible for approximately 20 commercial robberies in Greensboro. Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Since November, the individuals captured in the surveillance photos were responsible for approximately 20 commercial robberies in Greensboro. Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Since November, the individuals captured in the surveillance photos were responsible for approximately 20 commercial robberies in Greensboro. Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. This is surveillance from a robbery of Herbie's Place on Battleground Avenue on January 17. Since November, the individuals captured in the surveillance photos were responsible for approximately 20 commercial robberies in Greensboro. Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Since November, the individuals captured in the surveillance photos were responsible for approximately 20 commercial robberies in Greensboro. Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Since November, the individuals captured in the surveillance photos were responsible for approximately 20 commercial robberies in Greensboro. Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Police say the crooks have hit up Family Dollar on Summit Avenue, Citgo on Spring Garden Street, Kimco on E. Wendover Avenue, Family Dollar on Coliseum Blvd, and Herbie's Place on Battleground Avenue.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are 100-percent anonymous. No names are used and no calls are taped or traced. Here's how to leave a tip: