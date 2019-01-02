GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Crime Stoppers is increasing its reward to $5,000 for information leading to the arrests of serial robbery suspects.
Police say since November, the suspects captured in surveillance photos have been responsible for approximately 20 business robberies in Greensboro.
PHOTOS: $5,000 Crime Stoppers Reward for Break in 20 Greensboro Robberies
Police say the crooks have hit up Family Dollar on Summit Avenue, Citgo on Spring Garden Street, Kimco on E. Wendover Avenue, Family Dollar on Coliseum Blvd, and Herbie's Place on Battleground Avenue.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are 100-percent anonymous. No names are used and no calls are taped or traced. Here's how to leave a tip:
- Call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000
- Text keyword Badboyz to 274637
- Submit a tip online at www.ggcrimestop.org