Lexington Woman facing additional charges in deadly DWI crash, defense attorney says

Amber Whitaker is back in custody under a half-million-dollar bond according to a defense attorney.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video in this article is from a previous story about a lawyer explaining Whitaker's initial $500 bond.

The defense attorney, in this case, said Amber Whitaker, 35, is back in custody and will be facing additional charges in a deadly crash involving children.

An 8-year-old child died two days after Whitaker crashed into the back of an NCDOT truck on Fairview Drive Tuesday in Lexington.

Police said Whitaker was driving the car and four children were inside. A 3-year-old child is still in the hospital in critical condition.

She was originally released under a $500 bond.

Now, Whitaker is back in custody under a $500,000 bond as she is facing additional charges, including felony death by vehicle and felony serious injury, according to a Defense Attorney involved in this case.

During the time of the crash, police said Whitaker admitted to taking 200 milligrams of methadone, had a slow and slurred speech, and was nodding off during questioning. Officers also found Xanax in the car.