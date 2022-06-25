Lexington Woman facing additional charges in deadly DWI crash, defense attorney says

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video in this article is from a previous story about a lawyer explaining Whitaker's initial $500 bond.
The defense attorney, in this case, said Amber Whitaker, 35, is back in custody and will be facing additional charges in a deadly crash involving children.
An 8-year-old child died two days after Whitaker crashed into the back of an NCDOT truck on Fairview Drive Tuesday in Lexington.
RELATED: 8-year-old dies days after NCDOT truck crash; court docs reveal woman charged was on methadone
Police said Whitaker was driving the car and four children were inside. A 3-year-old child is still in the hospital in critical condition.
She was originally released under a $500 bond.
Now, Whitaker is back in custody under a $500,000 bond as she is facing additional charges, including felony death by vehicle and felony serious injury, according to a Defense Attorney involved in this case.
During the time of the crash, police said Whitaker admitted to taking 200 milligrams of methadone, had a slow and slurred speech, and was nodding off during questioning. Officers also found Xanax in the car.
Whitaker's next court date is set for July 20.