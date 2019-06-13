WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An additional suspect has been arrested for there alleged involvement in the December 10, 1985 murder of Blanch Bryson.

Bryson was killed in her home in the 2700 block of Gilmer Avenue in Winston-Salem.

Police say new information received led to the arrest of 53-year-old Darren Leak Johnson.

Currently, Johnson is in custody in Columbia, S.C. awaiting extradition without bond.

(A picture of Mr. Johnson is not available at this time)

Police are asking that anyone with additional information regarding the case contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336.773.7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336.727.2800.

