BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man from Apex, North Carolina has been arrested for soliciting a teenager for sex, Burlington Police Department officials said.

Pennisi attempted to meet the teen again in Burlington today. He is currently held in Alamance County Jail.

Anthony Pennisi, 54, is charged with one felony count of Solicitation of child by computer or certain other electronic devices to commit an unlawful sex act.

BPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit had been investigating Pennisi prior to his arrest.

His bond is set at $75,000.

Anyone with information concerning this or similar crimes is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 with a possible cash reward.

