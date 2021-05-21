Deputies seize 55 lbs of meth, $170k in cash in Davidson County sting

Law enforcement agencies seized drugs, cash and weapons in co-op investigation of alleged drug dealers in Lexington, North Carolina.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A two-month drug investigation has yielded results in Davidson County.

Deputies made two arrests this week, bringing in approximately $175,000 in cash, 55 lbs of meth, guns, drug paraphernalia and other illegal drugs like cocaine, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

On Monday, May 17, deputies arrested Andrew Rodriguez with more than $40,000 in cash, two handguns, 2 lbs of meth, and 113 grams of cocaine in his pickup truck. Rodriguez was caught because a K-9 sniffed the drugs after he was pulled over for a traffic violation, DCSO officials said.

On Friday, deputies made the second arrest after obtaining a warrant to search a home on the 800 block of East Park Ave. in Lexington. Vincente James was arrested and charged with multiple trafficking counts after law enforcement found 53 lbs of meth, 8.5 ounces of cocaine and $128,000 in cash at the house.

The drugs seized in both arrests have a street value exceeding $1.5 million dollars, Davidson County deputies said.

Rodriguez faces time in prison for multiple counts of drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphenelia. James faces similar charges and is in the Davidson County Jail under $2 million bond.