BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is suffering serious injuries after being hit by a car in Burlington on Friday evening.

According to the Burlington Police Department, Ivan Chigo Chigo, 25, was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla and traveling south on South Ireland Street when he hit 57-year-old Darrell Warren.

Officials say after arriving, responders located 57-year-old Darrell Warren lying in the road suffering serious injuries.

Investigators say Warren was walking west in the roadway on South Ireland Street, crossing the street during the accident.

Police say the collision in being investigated by the Burlington Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at: (336) 229-7100.

