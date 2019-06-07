A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Burlington. The crime happened in the 100-block of East Front Street Thursday morning, police said.

The suspect, George Malcon Coleman,59, and person were acquaintances police say. No weapon was used during the assault and the victim was uninjured.

Coleman is facing charges of 2nd Degree Rape, and 2nd Degree Sex Offense. He is currently being held at the Alamance County Jail under an 80,000 secured bond.

