$5K reward offered for tips leading to the person responsible for a hit-and-run in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding the person who hit and killed a man in High Point on Oct. 16.

High Point police found 62-year-old Frederick C. Council lying in the road dead. Investigators determined he was hit from behind by a car traveling on South University Parkway.

Police believe the vehicle of the suspect is a 2016-2017 Honda Accord, but the color is unknown. The vehicle will likely have damage to the passenger side, the hood, and possibly the roof. Police said the front passenger side headlight is also missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000. Callers who provide tips leading to an arrest could receive a reward of up to $5,000.

