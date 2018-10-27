CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the persons responsible for robbing a Clemmons convenience store, tying up the clerk, and then setting the business on fire.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Stop & Save store on Styers Ferry Road on Saturday, October 20 for a reported robbery. Firefighters were also called to the scene.

Firefighters found the clerk tied up inside while the store was burning. The clerk was rescued and the fire was extinguished.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says the clerk told deputies that two men armed with a handgun robbed the store. During the robbery, they forced him in a back room and bound his hands and feet. Before the suspects left, they threw diesel fuel throughout the store and set it on fire.

Authorities are still looking for the men who did this. The ATF says they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating alongside the ATF.

Anyone with information on these violent crimes should contact the following:

ATF: 1-800-ATF-GUNS

Forsyth County Crimestoppers: 336-727-2800

