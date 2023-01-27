x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Who killed Mark? | Greensboro police offering a $5K reward for information about his murder

40-year-old Mark Anthony Dickerson, Jr. died on Halloween in 2021 and police still don't know who pulled the trigger.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Crime Stoppers are searching for information about the shooting death of a Greensboro man

40-year-old Mark Anthony Dickerson, Jr. died on Halloween in 2021 and police still don't know who pulled the trigger. 

According to Greensboro police, the shooting happened after 1 a.m. on Edwards Road early that Sunday morning. 

Investigators said officers responded to Edwards Road in reference to a “man down”. After arriving, police found Dickerson suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Now, a $5,000 reward is being offered for tips to help solve the case. 

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out