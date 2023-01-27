Who killed Mark? | Greensboro police offering a $5K reward for information about his murder

40-year-old Mark Anthony Dickerson, Jr. died on Halloween in 2021 and police still don't know who pulled the trigger.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Crime Stoppers are searching for information about the shooting death of a Greensboro man.

40-year-old Mark Anthony Dickerson, Jr. died on Halloween in 2021 and police still don't know who pulled the trigger.

According to Greensboro police, the shooting happened after 1 a.m. on Edwards Road early that Sunday morning.

Investigators said officers responded to Edwards Road in reference to a “man down”. After arriving, police found Dickerson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Now, a $5,000 reward is being offered for tips to help solve the case.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.