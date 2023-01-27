Who killed Mark? | Greensboro police offering a $5K reward for information about his murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Crime Stoppers are searching for information about the shooting death of a Greensboro man.
40-year-old Mark Anthony Dickerson, Jr. died on Halloween in 2021 and police still don't know who pulled the trigger.
According to Greensboro police, the shooting happened after 1 a.m. on Edwards Road early that Sunday morning.
Investigators said officers responded to Edwards Road in reference to a “man down”. After arriving, police found Dickerson suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Now, a $5,000 reward is being offered for tips to help solve the case.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
