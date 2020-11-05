RAMSEUR, N.C. — Six men were arrested after a drug ring investigation in Ramseur.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit ended an investigation into the distribution of large amounts of cocaine and heroin in the Ramseur area.

Investigators found that Clarence Thomas Andrews, Carl Edward McKenzie, Douglas Jermaine Silver, James Scott Shelton and Colbie Deontae McMillan and Benny Ray Spinks were involved in the a “large-scale” drug ring, the Randolph County Sheriff’s office said.

Officers searched several addresses on May 7, in the Ranseur area and found cocaine, alprazolam, marijuana and cash.

Andrews, McKenzie, Silver, Shelton and McMillan were arrested in connection with the bust and charged with conspiracy to traffic in more than 400 grams of cocaine. Spinks was also arrested and charged with numerous violations related to selling cocaine and heroin. He was also formally charged for being a habitual felon, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said more charges and arrests are coming.

The following outlines each man’s charges, bond and next court appearances:

Colbie Deontae McMillan was charged with felony to conspire to traffic cocaine in a drug ring bust in Ramsuer.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office

Colbie Deontae McMillan, 29, was served his order for arrest for felony conspire to traffic cocaine. He was given a $250,000.00 secured bond and a first appearance was set for Monday in Randolph County Superior Court.

Carl Edward McKenzie was charged with felony to conspire to traffic cocaine in a drug ring bust in Ramsuer.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office

Carl Edward McKenzie, 62, was served his order for arrest for felony conspire to traffic cocaine. He was given a $250,000 secured bond and a first appearance was set for Monday in Randolph County Superior Court.

Douglas Jermaine Silver was charged with felony to conspire to traffic cocaine in a drug ring bust in Ramsuer.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office

Douglas Jermaine Silver, 31, was served his order for arrest for felony conspire to traffic cocaine. He was given a $250,000 secured bond and a first appearance was set for Monday in Randolph County Superior Court.

Clarence Thomas Andrews was charged with felony to conspire to traffic cocaine in a drug ring bust in Ramsuer.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office

Clarence Thomas Andrews, 50, was served his order for arrest for felony conspire to traffic cocaine. He was given a $2,000,000 secured bond and a first appearance was set for Monday in Randolph County Superior Court.

James Scott Shelton was charged with felony to conspire to traffic cocaine in a drug ring bust in Ramsuer.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office

James Scott Shelton, 59, was served his order for arrest on Friday for felony conspire to traffic cocaine. He was given a $250,000.00 secured bond and a first appearance was set for Monday in Randolph County Superior Court.

Benny Ray Spinks was charged with six counts felony maintaining a place for controlled substance, six counts felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin/schedule I controlled substance. He was also formally charged with being a habitual felon after a drug ring bust in Ramsuer.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office

Benny Ray Spinks, 64, was served his order for arrest felony habitual felon. He was also charged with six counts felony maintaining a place for a controlled substance, six counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance and felony conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin/schedule I controlled substance. He was given a $300,000.00 secured bond and appeared in court Friday in Randolph County District Court.

POPULAR ON WFMYNEWS2.com:

Reopening NC: What are the factors that determine if NC continues to phase 2?

What's open again under Phase 1 in North Carolina?

Dolly Parton celebrates mothers everywhere with emotional song