RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two Randolph County men have been arrested and charged with trafficking Methamphetamine after four search warrants were executed at addresses in Ramseur, Franklinville and Pleasant Garden.

The searches were part of an operation by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office Vice Unit to crack down on large amounts of Methamphetamine being distributed in Randolph County.

According to the deputies, the investigation led to the seizure of 2.7 pounds of Methamphetamine, 100 grams of Synthetic Cannabinoids, six firearms, two vehicles and $10,034.

Martin Dominguez was charged with Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine (6 Counts), Felony Conspire to Traffic in Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (4 Counts) and Felony Maintaining a Dwelling Place for Controlled Substance.

Dominquez was given a $2,000,000 secured bond.

Martin Dominguez

Randolph County Sheriff's Office

Edwin Dominguez was charged with Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine (5 Counts), Felony Conspire to Traffic in Methamphetamine, Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (3 Counts) and Felony Maintaining a Dwelling Place for Controlled Substance.

Dominquez was given a $1,500,000 secured bond. Both men have a first court appearance set for July 8, 2019, in Randolph County District Court.

Edwin Dominguez

Randolph County Sheriff's Office

