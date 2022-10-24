Police: 6 people, including a toddler, hurt in NC shooting

Police said the victims ranging in age from 18 months to 64 were taken to a local hospital.

OXFORD, N.C. — Police in North Carolina said six people, including a toddler, were shot over the weekend in Granville County.

Oxford police said officers responded to Piedmont Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the victims ranging in age from 18 months to 64 were taken to a local hospital and four of them were flown to other hospitals. Police did not have details on their conditions. Oxford police and the State Bureau of Investigations are investigating the shooting.

