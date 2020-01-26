SALISBURY, N.C. — Six people were shot after a party at a restaurant in Salisbury just after midnight, police said.

Officers were called to Thelma’s Down Home Cooking at 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. around 12:05 a.m. According to police, the shooting happened inside the restaurant.

Salisbury Police said the injuries vary from a gunshot wound to the chest, two victims were trampled and another was treated for anxiety.

One victim was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, while others were taken to Rowan Regional Medical Center, police said.

The victim who suffered the most serious injury is listed in stable condition.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.

Officials have not released any suspect information, and they are seeking any cellphone video or photos from people who attended the party.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in this active investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at (704) 638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime.

