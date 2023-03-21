Winston-Salem man injured after being randomly assaulted

The 60-year-old man said he doesn't know why the men assaulted him.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is injured after being beaten by two other men early Tuesday morning, Winston-Salem police say.

Winston-Salem police responded to an 'unknown trouble' call on North Cherry Street just after midnight.

Officers located 60-year-old Benjamin Garcia suffering from extensive injuries on his face and body. EMS responded to the scene and took him to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators discovered that Garcia was beaten with a blunt object that was found at the scene.

Due to his injuries, officers were only able to get a brief statement from Garcia on the circumstances surrounding his assault. He said two men assaulted him for no reason.

This investigation is ongoing.

