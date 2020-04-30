GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a body found in the 500 block of Lama Street Tuesday as a homicide.

Police said they found the victim, Michael Goins, 61, once they arrived on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect information at this time according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

