GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 63-year-old man was killed Saturday following an afternoon crash according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Police say Kathy Dunning Spencer was driving eastbound on E. Wendover Avenue at Penry Road when she entered the intersection on a steady ready light.

As she attempted to cross, police say she hit Kevin Watson who was on a motorcycle traveling southbound on Penry road.

Watson was pronounced deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say Spencer has been charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle and for Entering into an Intersection on a Steady Red Light.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

