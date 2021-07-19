67-year-old Guilford County inmate dies over the weekend

Investigators said the man was found unresponsive in his cell after 8 a.m. Sunday.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate at the Guilford County Detention Center died over the weekend, according to investigators.

According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, a 67-year-old man died last Saturday. Investigators said the man was found unresponsive in his cell after 8 a.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said the man was arrested last Thursday by the High Point Police Department for a federal parole violation. Detectives said the man appeared to be homeless when he was arrested.

Investigators said he was brought to the High Point Detention Center where he was turned over to the United States Marshals Service and booked into the High Point Detention Facility after midnight last Friday.

Due to his Federal inmate status, he was taken to the Sheriff’s Greensboro Detention Facility after 10 a.m. that same Friday. Deputies said because of his medical history, he was placed in the jail’s medical housing unit.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead after 9 a.m. last Saturday. Life-saving measures were given by sheriff’s office detention officers and the jail’s medical staff, according to deputies.

Investigators said no foul play was suspected.

