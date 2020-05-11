67-year-old man dies in Alamance County car crash

Detectives said the crash happened on Shallowford Church Road in Alamance County. Investigators said the man died at the scene.

ELON, N.C. — A 67-year-old man died in a car crash Wednesday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Investigators said Phillip Wallace Pryor of Gibsonville was speeding while driving north and was trying to pass two cars, on a curve when he crashed.

The crash happened on Shallowford Church Road in Alamance County.

Pryor overcorrected, traveled off the roadway to the left, overturned several times and hit several trees, according to officials.

Investigators said Pryor died at the scene.

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.