7 teens arrested in connection to purse snatchings, thefts

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Seven teenagers were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection to purse snatchings and other thefts in Kent County.

Deputies say a stolen Jeep believed to be connected to purse snatchings in the county was spotted in the area of 28th Street and I-96 around 2 a.m. The Jeep was later found at a hotel.

When deputies attempted to make contact with the people inside the Jeep, the driver attempted to flee and hit a detective's vehicle and a police cruiser.

Five occupants were taken into custody. Two others inside the hotel were also taken into custody.

Investigators located stolen property, including purses and a handgun.

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old and 16-year-old girls from Grand Rapids; a 17-year-old and two 16-year-old boys from Grand Rapids; an 18-year-old man from Plainfield Township; and a 17-year-old boy from Gaines Township.

The investigation has been sent to the prosecutor's office for review. It is believed the suspects may have been involved in other purse snatchings in Kent County.

