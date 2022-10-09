7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

On Sunday around 1:45 in the morning, Greensboro police responded to the 7-Eleven on Market Street in reference to a robbery of business.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to the 7-Eleven on Market Street after a call about the business being robbed.

Police said it happened on Sunday around 1:45 in the morning.

Investigators said two men entered the convenient store and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint before leaving.

Police do not know how the two men fled the scene, whether by car, on foot, or other means.

The suspects were described as two black males, six foot tall, slender build, in their 20’s, and wearing orange color ski type masks and gloves.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.