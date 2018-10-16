GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that led to the rescue of a child and lockdown of three schools in the area.

Greensboro police said, Tuesday afternoon around 2:45 p.m. they received a disorderly call about a person in the area of East Side Drive.

When police arrived they found a person with a gunshot wound. They thought the suspect had run to the back of a house on East Side Drive near Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro.

Police discovered a 7-month-old child in the house and activated their special response team. Investigators soon discovered the suspect was not barricaded in the house and went inside to rescue the child safely.

Police also locked down Dudley, Lincoln, and Bluford schools as a precaution which has now been lifted.

Investigators are working to locate the suspect involved in the shooting. There’s no word about the shooting victim’s condition at this time.

