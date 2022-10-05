7 arrested, police seize five guns, 114 grams of marijuana and digital scale in High Point

The arrests happened at the Brentwood Crossing apartment complex after police saw seven people in front of the apartments with loaded semi-automatic guns.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Seven people including five juveniles were arrested in High Point Tuesday night, officials said.

High Point police arrived at Brentwood Crossing apartment complex at 8:05 p.m. and saw seven people in front of one of the apartments with loaded semi-automatic guns.

One person whose name was not given ran away and was arrested after a short chase.

Bronson Gainey Jr., 18, Jacquan Little, 20, and five juveniles including the person involved in the chase were arrested.

Police seized five guns, 114 grams of marijuana, and a digital scale.

Gainey is charged with simple possession of marijuana and served with an existing failure to appear warrant.

Little is charged with possession and intent to sell or deliver marijuana, carrying a concealed gun, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and was served with an existing failure to appear warrant.