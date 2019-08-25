CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — Seven people were reportedly shot during a birthday party for a 2-year-old in Camp Springs Saturday night. The suspect, is reportedly still at-large.

Prince George's County police say the incident happened around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 6200 block of Maxwell Drive. The suspect reportedly exchanged words during an altercation at the event before the shots were fired, Chief Hank Stawinski announced in a press conference.

Authorities are still on scene investigating the shooting.

Police say out of the seven people shot, three of them are in serious, but stable condition. The other four suffer from less serious injuries but were transported as a precautionary measure. At least one of the victims had to be flown to the hospital via a helicopter. All of the victims are expected to survive.

The victims ages range from 18-20, Stawinski said. The entire crime scene is about 50 yards end to end.

Authorities are interviewing more than a dozen witnesses at this time. Police have not shared what led up to the shooting.

"If you get caught with an illegal gun in Prince George's County, you've got to go to jail. This has got to end," Stawinski said. "You've got a two-year-old's birthday party and you have shots ring out... going forward as a community we're going to have to have a larger conversation about illegal guns."

Allentown Road and Maxwell Drive remain closed. Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.

