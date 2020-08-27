7 wanted, 28 charged in undercover ‘Lights Out’ drug sting in Eden

Eden Police said the undercover operation targeted illegal sales of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine throughout the city.

EDEN, N.C. — An undercover drug sting in Eden has resulted in a number of arrests as police are serving indictments in connection with their “Lights Out” operation.

Eden Police said the undercover operation targeted illegal sales of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine throughout the city. They also dedicated many hours and thousands of dollars to the street level campaign known as “Lights Out.”

Police started serving indictments in July and continued for several weeks. However, seven people are still wanted for various charges involved in the operation and include the following, according to police:

Bryan Haymore

Joshua Dalton

Joshua Oliver

Karshala Clark

Lavoyd Hairston

Scott Myers

Teressa Epps (no mug shot provided)

“The members of the Eden Police Department are committed to the safety and wellbeing of our community and citizens. We will continue to vigorously pursue and apprehend individuals that target our children and bring violence to our community via illegal drug sales. We appreciate the assistance from our partnering agencies to keep our community safe,” Chief Simpson said.