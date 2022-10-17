Man charged for assaulting a minor in Lexington for almost 7 years, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — An investigation with the Lexington Police Department's SVU led officers to an incident involving an underaged girl and a man Tuesday, according to police reports.
Detectives said since 2015, sexual offenses took place on multiple occasions with a juvenile female.
Police said the victim and suspect know each other.
After talking with the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Jose Antonio-Lana Cazares was charged with two counts of statutory rape of a person who is 13, 14, or 15 years old by a male defendant who is at least six years older than the victim.
Jose Antonio-Landa Cruz was placed behind bars in the Davidson County Jail under a $5,000,000.00 secured bond.
Multiple agencies aided in his arrest, including the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Kernersville Police Department.
Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.