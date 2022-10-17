Man charged for assaulting a minor in Lexington for almost 7 years, police say

53-year-old Jose Antonio-Lana Cazares was charged with two counts of statutory rape.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — An investigation with the Lexington Police Department's SVU led officers to an incident involving an underaged girl and a man Tuesday, according to police reports.

Detectives said since 2015, sexual offenses took place on multiple occasions with a juvenile female.

Police said the victim and suspect know each other.

After talking with the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Jose Antonio-Lana Cazares was charged with two counts of statutory rape of a person who is 13, 14, or 15 years old by a male defendant who is at least six years older than the victim.

Jose Antonio-Landa Cruz was placed behind bars in the Davidson County Jail under a $5,000,000.00 secured bond.

Multiple agencies aided in his arrest, including the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Kernersville Police Department.