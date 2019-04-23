NEWBERRY, S.C. — A seven-year-old boy who was shot during a domestic dispute in Newberry County over the weekend has died.

Newberry County deputies confirmed Iven James Caldwell passed away at a hospital Monday afternoon.

“As a parent, my heart just aches for the mother and children who had to watch this child be shot and eventually die from this senseless act of violence,” said Sheriff Lee Foster. “It is simply abhorrent to me that this child’s life was taken because of the willful, senseless, and reckless actions of this suspect.”

Charges against the suspect, 26-year-old X'Zavier Sharif Davis, have now been upgraded to murder.

The incident happened early Saturday morning at a home near the town of Newberry.

According to officers, Davis came to the door after midnight and found the door locked. Davis and the victim's mother lived together at the home, as did two of the suspect's children.

But the mother and the children didn't come to the door, investigators say, because they were all asleep. The man was able to get into the home, and tarted verbally assaulting the victims, deputies say.

The mother then gather up her three children, left through the back door of the home, and got into her car. But as she was leaving, officers say Davis fired shots at the car, hitting it several times.

The mom was hit by the gunfire, and as she was driving herself to the hospital, she noticed her Iven also wounded. Iven is not Davis' child.

Deputies were called to the hospital around 3:15 a.m. They then went to the home, and say they found Davis still there.The door was locked, but after a brief time, deputies were able to talk the suspect into leaving the home, and took him into custody.

Officers say the Iven had to be taken to Columbia for treatment because his injuries are so severe.