GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 7-year-old was killed after being run over by a truck Sunday while playing in a driveway.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the incident happened round 4:31 p.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Bramlet Place.

Police say the truck was taken out of gear in addition to the release of the emergency brake which resulted in Bourham Bassirou,7, being killed.

The investigation is ongoing, officers have not released how the truck was actually taken out of gear.

