GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 7-year-old was killed after being run over by a truck Sunday while he was playing in a driveway.

The incident happened round 4:31 p.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Bramlet Place, police say.

Officers say Bourham Bassirou was playing in and around a Nissan truck in the family's driveway. At some point, the truck was taken out of gear and the emergency brake was not engaged; this caused the truck to roll and run over Bourham, police said in a news release.

Neighbors who heard the news couldn't believe it.

"I didn't hear anything. If a kid got hit two doors from me I would have heard the screeching sound of a car or something. It troubled me because the kids play here safely and we've never had a car incident or anything," said Treann Harris, who has lived in the neighborhood for 29 years.

The investigation is ongoing, officers have not released how the truck was actually taken out of gear.

This neighborhood is taking the news pretty hard.

"Shocked. Nervous. Concerned that something like this could happen in our neighborhood or happen to a child -- an accident like this," said Harris.

