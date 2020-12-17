Beachgoer finds 71 pounds of cocaine on South Florida beach, agents say

PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's not what you expect to find during a walk on the beach -- a bag full of cocaine.
But that's just what one beachgoer in Palm Beach found, according to Miami's U.S. Border Patrol office. This good Samaritan found 71 pounds of cocaine washed up on shore. They notified local authorities.
Border patrol agents took custody of the parcel, which had 25 packages of cocaine inside. Agents say that amount of drugs is worth nearly $1 million.
This week, the U.S. Coast Guard offloaded more than $411.3 million worth of cocaine and marijuana at Port Everglades. The major drug bust included 23,000 pounds of cocaine and 8,800 pounds of marijuana.
- 'Blessed that no one was hurt': Clean up continues after severe weather rocks Polk County neighborhood
- Pinellas Park police: At least 25 buildings damaged by tornado
- DeSantis outlines Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
- NFL looking to invite vaccinated healthcare workers to Super Bowl LV
- More than $411 million in cocaine, marijuana offloaded by the Coast Guard in South Florida
- Florida will stay open, Gov. DeSantis says, as White House panel urges strict COVID-19 measures
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter