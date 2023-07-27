Former pastor facing multiple charges after inappropriate incidents at Piedmont Triad Farmers Market

Guilford County deputies said 71-year-old Ivan Hugh-McDonald Peden is facing multiple charges including Felony Indecent Liberties with a Child.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A former pastor has been charged with two reported sex offenses at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market in June and July.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office investigated two reported sex offenses from June 24 and July 14 at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market on Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax.

Deputies said 71-year-old Ivan Hugh-McDonald Peden is charged with:

Felony Indecent Liberties with a Child

Felony Indecent Exposure

Misdemeanor Sexual Battery

Misdemeanor Secret Peeping

Peden was taken to the Greensboro Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

Peden was a United Methodist clergy, and he retired from active ministry with the Western North Carolina Conference (WNCC) in 2020.

Aimee Yeager, Director of Communications of WNCC, said there is no knowledge of these recent allegations, and they are saddened to hear about them.

This investigation is ongoing.

