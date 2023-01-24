71-year-old man shot in drive-by shooting on N. Dunleith Ave. in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said 71-year-old Phillip Degraffenreaidt was outside when an unknown burgundy color vehicle drove past him and opened fire in the area.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot during a drive-by in Winston-Salem Tuesday, police say.

It happened around 3:58 p.m. on the 500 block of Dunleith Avenue.

Investigators with Winston-Salem police said 71-year-old Phillip Degraffenreaidt was outside when an unknown burgundy color vehicle drove past him and opened fire in the area. Degraffenreaidt was hit once.

Degraffenreaidt was taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers said it appeared to be an isolated incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem.

