71-year-old man shot in drive-by shooting on N. Dunleith Ave. in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot during a drive-by in Winston-Salem Tuesday, police say.
It happened around 3:58 p.m. on the 500 block of Dunleith Avenue.
Investigators with Winston-Salem police said 71-year-old Phillip Degraffenreaidt was outside when an unknown burgundy color vehicle drove past him and opened fire in the area. Degraffenreaidt was hit once.
Degraffenreaidt was taken to a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.
Officers said it appeared to be an isolated incident.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.