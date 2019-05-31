GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man out walking died Thursday night after a driver hit him on E. Gate City Boulevard. The driver is facing DWI charges.

Officers say Elija Coppedge, 72, was walking on the side of the road when Gwynne Furches, 22, drove off the road and hit him and a utility pole.

Coppedge died at the scene.

Police charged Furches with DWI and Felony Death by Motor Vehicle. She is at the Guilford County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

It's the third deadly pedestrian crash in Greensboro in May, the second in a week.

Sunday, May 26, a driver was charged after police say he hit a pedestrian and left the scene on Franklin Blvd. Ronnie Matthews is facing numerous charges in the crash, including DWI.

On Wednesday, May 22, police charged Terrence Manning with hitting and killing Varonda Manley, 38, as she stood on the side of the road. The accident happened on Lees Chapel Road.

