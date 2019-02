PINNACLE, N.C. — Investigators are looking into the death of 72-year-old John Henry Cain in Pinnacle.

Surry County authorities say they received a call Sautrday from someone on Shoals Road about a suspicious death. The Sheriff's Office says they are working the case as a homicide and have been speaking with possible witnesses in the area.

They have also reached out to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for the help.