73-year-old Greensboro man dies in motorcycle accident, police say

Greensboro police said Russell Goodson was involved in a crash with the driver of a 2020 Ford Sprinter.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 73-year-old man died after a motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon.

Greensboro police said Russell Goodson was involved in a crash with a driver of a 2020 Ford Sprinter.

Police said Goodson was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries as a result of the crash.

If you have any information contact, Greensboro Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

