76-year-old man arrested for trespassing with stolen gun, Randolph County deputies say

Deputies said they found a reported stolen gun while Lawrence Cross was gathering his things and proceeded to pull a pocketknife out in an argument with another man.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies responded to NC-49 South in Denton in reference to trespassing.

On Sunday, deputies found 76-year-old Lawrence Obadia Cross attempting to live on the property and had been asked to leave.

While Cross was gathering his belongings, deputies found a reported stolen gun.

Cross and another man began arguing and Cross got a pocketknife from his pocket, bladed his stance, and appeared ready to fight.

Cross was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

He was placed under a $5,000 bond and will appear in court Monday.

