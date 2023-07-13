79-year-old found dead in Madison

During the investigation, detectives discovered details that led them to believe a struggle had occurred and the death is being investigated as a murder.

MADISON, N.C. — Deputies are investigating after a 79-year-old man was found dead in Stokes County.

Stokes County Emergency Communications received a call about a report of a dead person at a home on the 1000 block of Wild Country Road in Madison Wednesday around 9 a.m.

Emergency personnel arrived and found a man and declared him dead.

The Stokes County Sheriff's Office and detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division arrived and started investigating.

After initial investigation, deputies identified the man as Thomas Brindle, 79.

Deputies confirmed Brindle lived in the home.

During the investigation, detectives discovered details that led them to believe a struggle had occurred and the death is being investigated as a murder.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the incident, call Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8787.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.