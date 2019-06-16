HAYNESVILLE, Va. — Authorities are investigating after eight inmates overdosed at a correctional facility in Virginia Saturday. One of the eight was pronounced dead.

The overdoses were reported just after 7:00 p.m. at the Haynesville Correctional Center.

Officials said the now deceased inmate was pronounced dead at 8:32 p.m. Their death "appears to be the result of a suspected overdose" according to a statement from the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

The other inmates are currently receiving treatment and investigators are unsure what may have caused the overdoses.

Virginia Department of Corrections’ emergency response teams are now in place, officials said.

Visitation to the prison will be canceled Sunday.