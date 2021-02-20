8-year-old in critical condition after being shot in the head: Winston-Salem Police

A preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center just after 1:30 p.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An 8-year-old girl was shot in the head Friday according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with an injury to her head just after 1:30 p.m.

Upon further examination by physicians, it was discovered that the child had actually been shot. Physicians notified police around 4:08 p.m.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the investigation is now in its early stages and no other information will be released at this time. The child is still being treated for her injury and is in critical condition, police said.