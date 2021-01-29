x
8-year-old girl dies after shooting in Georgia home

8-year-old Miracle Brantley was pronounced dead from her injuries around 8 a.m. Sunday morning

MACON, Ga. — An 8-year-old girl died Sunday morning after she was shot inside a home in the 2300 block of Ballard Drive Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 4 p.m., deputies got the call about 8-year-old Miracle Brantley being taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health after being shot. 

Doctors at Children’s Hospital of Atlanta pronounced Brantley dead at 8:07 a.m. Sunday.

Credit: Brantley family

This case is still under investigation.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

