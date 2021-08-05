80-year-old Randolph County man accused of sexual offenses against children arrested in Michigan

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An 80-year-old man was arrested following an investigation into reports of sexual offenses against children.
As a result of the investigation, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant on January 5 for Larry O. Troy for four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child. Officials said investigators tried several times to locate Troy and found that he may have run to Michigan to stay with his family. Investigators contacted Michigan authorities and found Troy on July 30.
He is charged as a fugitive from justice in North Carolina. Troy is being held without bond as he awaits an extradition hearing.